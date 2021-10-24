The main technologies of the next 2022 are named

MOSCOW, 23 October – PRIME. Garnter experts predicted major technology initiatives for the next 2022, writes Venture Beat.

In particular, the development of technological progress will be closely related to artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the specialists of the organization, in the first place in the list of technological trends is generative artificial intelligence (GAI), it differs from basic AI in deeper interaction with machine learning.

This subtype of AI will be used in software development, drug creation, and targeted marketing.

Garnter estimated that now GAI generates less than 1% of the data, but in 2025 this figure will be 10%.

Another major initiative for the future 2022 is autonomous systems that can learn and adapt to the environment.

“By dynamically changing their own algorithms, autonomous systems can adapt to unique processes and procedures,” the study authors note.

The third technology of 2022 is decision intelligence (DI). Its researchers are calling DI a novel way that allows organizations to capitalize on rapidly changing data and environments.