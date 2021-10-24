The media noticed the loss of films with Johnny Depp from the Netflix library :: Repost :: RBC Style

American users of the streaming service noticed that the films with the actor disappeared from the catalog in the United States. In other countries, the actor’s filmography has not suffered

Geek Buzz released a note on the disappearance of films from the American library Netflix, linking this fact to an unsuccessful court hearing in London, as a result of which Johnny Depp lost his role in the Warner Bros. franchise. “Fantastic Beasts”.

“There are no more Johnny Depp films in the American Netflix library. Coincidence or reaction to his judicial failure? ” – asks the author of the note Joey Davis. He clarifies that there was no official statement from streaming regarding the deletion of films, but a search by the actor’s name in the catalog reveals their complete absence.

“This news comes right after Shia LaBeouf’s name was removed from the Netflix section created to promote films in the award season,” notes Davis. – As of this writing, a few of the LaBeouf films can still be found on Netflix. Depp films are still available outside the US. ”

In addition to Geek Buzz, the news was spread by several Italian publications.

The bewilderment of streaming users on this issue appeared on the Reddit forum in a post dated December 10. Thread members noticed that The Rum Diary was deleted in early December, and Johnny D. back in September.

They also talk about the disappearance of films on Twitter.

“Netflix, Where Are My Johnny Depp Movies? I pay you, so I have the right to watch what I want, and not what you tell me to watch or not. Or should I pay someone else? “

“Netflix, why did you take our beloved Depp away from us? Why don’t you take out the movies with pathetic, lying bitch Amber Heard? Haven’t you heard what a snake she is? “

“Netflix, I’m one of thousands of Johnny Depp fans. We want to continue watching films with his participation. Otherwise, we will cancel your subscription to your service. “

Netflix’s Twitter account is not responding to user posts.

Johnny Depp’s filmography can still be found in the Russian segment of Netflix.

RBC Style turned to Netflix Russia for comment.

In November, Johnny Depp was suspended from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and his five-film contract was canceled. The reason was the defeat of the actor in a libel trial against The Sun, who claimed that Depp had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard.

On November 6, Johnny Depp announced to fans that he would no longer appear in Fantastic Beasts as Gellert Grindelwald and promised that he would not allow legal proceedings to cloud his film career. Warner Bros. quickly found a replacement for Depp: Mads Mikkelsen was chosen for the role of the villain in Fantastic Beasts.

The news that Netflix has decided not to nominate actor Shia LaBeouf for an Oscar and other awards for his role in the drama Fragments of a Woman, appeared at the beginning of the week. LaBeouf’s name was removed from the synopsis of the film, as well as from the list of its creators, who were nominated for awards by Netflix. The Transformers star was nominated for a supporting role. A source at Netflix confirmed to IndieWire that the service has excluded LaBeouf from the reward race. The streaming attitude towards the actor changed after the lawsuit of the British singer FKA Twigs, who accused LaBeouf of violence.