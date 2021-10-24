The media treated me better than Britney

Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon were both stars at their peak in their teens, but the Oscar winner reveals why she thinks the media treats her well when Britney is always portrayed as “a bad light.”

Although they worked in different professions, actress Reese Witherspoon, 45, and singer Britney Spears, 39, had very similar life parallels when they reached fame at the same time. However, the way the media treated the two women in their younger years was quite the opposite. Reese explains how the media saw her as a “good” girl and Britney as “bad,” with partying so wild at the time. Lindsey Lohan and Paris Hiltonas the star told Time magazine Big little lies…

“What if the media decided that I was someone else? I would be in a completely different light, ”she says of her rise from a famous teenage film actress to a full-fledged respected movie star by the time she becomes an adult.

“I want to say that these are my decisions or a career choice that I made, but it was very arbitrary,” – about how the media mistreated Britney, while Reese was treated higher.

Both ladies achieved great success in 1999.

Reese has received widespread critical acclaim for her role as ultra-ambitious teen Tracy Flick in the high school dramaElections”as well as for her role as Annette in Cruel Intentions, the iconic retelling of teenagers “Dangerous Liaisons “… Britney released her debut album that same year … Baby One More Time with a title track and a legendary video clip that almost instantly made her superstar.

In 2001, Reese turned down teenage roles in the comedy film. “Blonde in law”which made her a worthy lead actress and attractive at the box office. In the same year, Britney released her third studio album, which included the tracks I’m A Slave 4 U, Overprotected and Not A Girl, Not Again A Woman.

Both women also married young.

Reese was only 23 when she married her fellow actor Ryan Philip in 1999. Britney was the same age she married a dancer Kevin Federline in 2004.

But by then, the singer had been targeted by the media following her split with Justin Timberlake in 2002. He then accused her of cheating in his video for “Cry Me a River”, in which he was attacked by a girl who looked like Britney.

Britney has also been criticized for being considered by some to be overly sexualized, which included her infamous stage dance with a snake in a super sexy outfit to the MTV VMA song “I’m A Slave 4 U” 2001 year. The vicious attitude towards Britney in the media was highlighted in February 2021 by the publication New York Times, which presents the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”.

While Britney has received merciless paparazzi attention and negative press, Reese said she is still the target of photographers. Both women divorced in 2006 and each had two young children at the time. Star Wild recalls how she was persecuted everywhere in places such as church, to school, to football, often a car was parked outside her house for a long time, trying to get photos from her house.

“My kids will tell you stories about kindergarten and the people who climb onto the roofs of our cars,” she says of the attention she received after breaking up with Ryan.

But Reese also thinks she’s lucky that all the time the paparazzi filmed her screams with people holding cameras, it “never clung to” her “reputation” as it did with other famous stars. As an actress and seasoned producer, Reese is now one of the most respected women in Hollywood.