The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation allowed to vaccinate lactating mothers against COVID

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has excluded nursing mothers from the list of contraindications for vaccination with “Sputnik V”. The corresponding changes have already been made to the instructions by the vaccine developer. This was reported to URA.RU by the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for medical prevention in the Ural Federal District, pediatrician, doctor of medical sciences Sergei Tokarev. New recommendations are at the disposal of the agency.

“Mothers who are breastfeeding should be vaccinated first, and it is gratifying that now vaccination restrictions have been lifted for them. The professional communities of preventive medicine specialists and pediatricians were enthusiastic about this long-awaited news, since now we can effectively protect another contingent important for us from the severe course of coronavirus infection, ”Sergey Tokarev told URA.RU.

The list of contraindications currently includes people with hypersensitivity to the vaccine component, with severe allergic reactions in the past, with acute chronic diseases, young people under 18 years of age, as well as those who have developed severe post-vaccination complications. “In the previous version, among the contraindications was the period of breastfeeding,” – said Tokarev. He also noted that these indications relate only to the Sputnik V vaccine.

