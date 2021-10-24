The Ministry of Internal Affairs put on the wanted list of Rostov journalist Sergei Reznik :: Society :: RBC

The search was initiated by the Center for Countering Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region. The journalist suggested that this may be related to the case of “justifying Nazism”

Sergey Reznik

(Photo: serghei.reznik / Facebook)



A journalist from Rostov-on-Don, Sergei Reznik, was put on the wanted list, his card appeared in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It says that he is “wanted under article of the Criminal Code”.

According to a TASS source in the region’s law enforcement agencies, the search for Reznik was initiated by the Center for Combating Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region. According to a source of Interfax, the reason was the journalist’s recordings in his Telegram channel, “as well as in a number of Rostov Telegram channels, with which, it is assumed, he could be connected.”

In an interview with Readovka, Reznik suggested that his search could be linked to the case of “justifying Nazism.” “I had 7 criminal cases, all the victims were prosecutors, judges and policemen. Tomorrow my conviction will be removed. Over the past year, 15 statements from the Krasnodar Territory have been written against me and 3 other journalists. From what I have heard – justification of Nazism, ”he said.

Reznik also said that the criminal cases in which he was put on the wanted list had been paid for.

Sergei Reznik specializes in anti-corruption topics. At various times he worked in the publications “Novaya Gazeta – Yug”, “Izvestia – Yug”, “MK – Yug”, “Southern Federal” and others.