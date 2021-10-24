The most popular car brands for purchase on credit named in Russia :: Autonews

Analysts of the SberAuto service have found out which brands of cars are in the greatest demand among Russian residents when buying on credit. The study was conducted in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

Most often, Russians took out loans for cars from three manufacturers – Lada, Hyundai and Kia. These brands account for half of such purchases, according to a press release from the SberAuto service, which is at the disposal of Autonews.ru. The most popular models were the Vesta and Granta sedans (21% of credit transactions), while the Solaris sedan (15%), the Rio and Ceed hatchbacks, and the Sportage crossover (all together – 14% of the cars bought on credit) were more often chosen from South Korean companies.

The top five also included Renault (Logan and Kaptur models with 9% of deals) and Ford Focus (8%). The specialists also noted that they often buy on credit cars of Chevrolet, Volkswagen and Honda brands.

Most often, when buying cars online using the service, a car loan was issued by residents of Moscow. The capital is followed by St. Petersburg, in third place – Krasnodar.

At the same time, 81% of loans future car owners issued for used cars. “The age of the most popular used cars in the car lending market was 5-10 years (47% of the total number of used cars sold on credit), the next most popular cars were 10-15 years old (22%), and cars not older than five years were issued on credit in 17% of lending transactions with used cars, ”analysts emphasized.

Almost every fifth car purchased on credit from the number of new cars came from Toyota. The greatest interest among users of the service was in the Corolla model. The Japanese brand is followed by Volkswagen (the most popular model is Polo – 36% of purchases of the total number of new cars of the German brand) and Skoda (the majority of acquisitions were in Rapid and Octavia).