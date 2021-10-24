https://ria.ru/20211024/dtp-1755995660.html

The number of victims of an accident with a bus in Kalmykia increased to six

Six people became victims of the accident on the federal highway in Kalmykia, the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media reports. Earlier it was known about five dead. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Six people became victims of the accident on the federal highway in Kalmykia, the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media reports. Earlier it was known about five dead. “According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, six passengers of the bus, including one minor, died from their injuries at the scene,” – said in the message. Eight more passengers received injuries of varying severity. Three of them were hospitalized, five, including the bus driver, were released for outpatient treatment. There were no casualties among those who were in the truck. The accident occurred at about 2:40 am in the Yashkul region, on the 245th kilometer of the R-216 Astrakhan – Elista – Stavropol highway. A KamAZ truck carrying grain crashed into a Neoplan passenger bus, which was traveling to Makhachkala in St. Petersburg. In total, there were 28 passengers on the bus. The causes of the accident are being established. An investigative police team and emergency workers are working on the spot.

