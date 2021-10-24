https://ria.ru/20211024/telekanal-1755992388.html

The Russians in Ukraine are in trouble. Zelensky’s secret plan became known

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy from the European Solidarity party Viktoria Syumar said in an interview with the Espreso TV channel that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, creating the Dom TV channel, officially aimed at residents of territories not controlled by Kiev, actually pursued domestic political goals for taxpayers’ money. “Is a Ukrainian state TV channel, its stated target audience is residents of Crimea and the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. At the same time, as noted in the Espreso material, the authorities actively advertise the Russian-language TV channel within their own country, including in traditionally Ukrainian-speaking regions. On February 2, Zelensky, by his decree, enacted the NSDC’s decision to impose sanctions for a period of five years against 112.Ukraine TV channels. , NewsOne and ZIK and the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Taras Kozak, who owns these media. The sanctioned channels are in opposition to the authorities, and they are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk. The political movement condemned this decision and called it a manifestation of dictatorship and infringement of freedom of speech in the country. These media stopped broadcasting but remained available on YouTube.

