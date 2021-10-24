The production of smartphones and tablets will begin in the Kaliningrad region next month

It became known that the Russian holding GS Group, together with the equipment supplier Marvel-Distribution, are preparing next month to start producing smartphones and tablets for the corporate and public sectors in the Kaliningrad region. The devices will be equipped with the domestic OS “Aurora”, as well as the OS Android. The TASS news agency writes about this with reference to the press service of the regional government.

“The companies have started cooperation in the localization of the production of tablet computers and smartphones on the basis of the Technopolis GS innovation cluster, located in the east of the Kaliningrad region. The devices, developed by Marvel-Distribution’s own R&D division, will be manufactured at one of the enterprises of the Digital Television Systems NPO cluster, – said in the message of the press service.

According to available data, prototypes of the smartphone and tablet were part of the exposition of devices of the Technopolis GS enterprise, which was shown to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin during his visit to Kaliningrad on October 21. Local authorities consider this project to be a clear example of import substitution in the competitive electronics manufacturing sector. In the future, GS Group and Marvel-Distribution intend to continue cooperation within the framework of work on the production of domestic devices for the corporate segment, including products based on Russian processors.

“Given the extensive experience and strong positions in their markets of both partners of the partnership, the project has good prospects.”, – believes the acting head of the Ministry of Energy of the region Veronika Lesikova.