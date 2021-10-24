The Russian government rejects the law on punishment for non-fulfillment of election promises

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-24/pravitelstvo_rf_otklonilo_zakon_o_nakazanii_za_nevypolnenie_predvybornyh_obechaniy https://www.znak.com/2021-10-24/pravitelstvo_rf_otklonilo_zakon_o_nakazanii_za_nevypolnenie_predvybornyh_obechaniy 2021.10.24

The Russian government did not support the bill on criminal liability for non-fulfillment of election promises, which involved fines for elected officials.

The response, which was published in the Duma’s electronic database of documents, says that the fulfillment of election promises is the political obligation of an elected person.

“At the same time, the formalization of this obligation with the establishment of criminal liability for failure to fulfill an election promise using non-specific evaluative formulations“ failure to take all measures depending on him, ”“ a clearly defined unconditional obligation, ”“ to commit in the future ”allows wide limits of discretion and can to arbitrary enforcement. The explanatory note to the draft law does not provide statistical data, as well as other information substantiating the criminalization of the relevant acts and the introduction of the proposed changes, ”the response says.

Let us remind you that the bill was submitted to the State Duma in August by Spravoross deputy Oleg Nilov. It was assumed that for non-fulfillment of election promises, the elected person would face a fine of 100 to 300 thousand rubles, as well as forced labor for up to 1 year.