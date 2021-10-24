https://ria.ru/20211024/shkolnitsa-1756017043.html
The second missing schoolgirl was found in Krasnoyarsk
In Krasnoyarsk, found the second missing schoolgirl – Russia news today
The second missing schoolgirl was found in Krasnoyarsk
Police in Krasnoyarsk found the second of two schoolgirls, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the Leninsky district, the press service reports … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T14: 32
2021-10-24T14: 32
2021-10-24T14: 47
incidents
Krasnoyarsk
Krasnoyarsk region
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572801158_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c0b83f34738b46589ced6480d0317181.jpg
KRASNOYARSK, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Police in Krasnoyarsk found the second of two schoolgirls, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the Leninsky district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory reports. – told in the department. Earlier it became known about the search for a 13-year-old girl, who left the house the day before and did not return. The operation was attended by police officers and volunteers. Also, the press service reported that the night before, a resident of the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and was heading home, after which her phone became unavailable. The department explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other. On Sunday afternoon, the police said that the 16-year-old girl was found. According to the press service, she said that she had gone out with her friends and was afraid to go home.
https://ria.ru/20211001/shkolnitsy-1752648421.html
Krasnoyarsk
Krasnoyarsk region
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572801158_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_209e397f2192a21efbcfc23006bf7b22.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory
The second missing schoolgirl was found in Krasnoyarsk
“I was found. Alive and healthy. Where I was, what I did, it remains to be seen,” the department said.
Earlier it became known about the search for a 13-year-old girl who left the house the day before and did not return. The operation was attended by police officers and volunteers.
Also, the press service reported that the night before, a resident of the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and was heading home, after which her phone became unavailable. The department explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other.
On Sunday afternoon, police said the 16-year-old had been found. According to the press service, she said that she had gone out with her friends and was afraid to go home.
October 1, 12:51 PM
Schoolgirls who disappeared in Yekaterinburg were found in Chelyabinsk