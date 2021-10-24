The second missing schoolgirl was found in Krasnoyarsk

https://ria.ru/20211024/shkolnitsa-1756017043.html

KRASNOYARSK, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Police in Krasnoyarsk found the second of two schoolgirls, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the Leninsky district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory reports. – told in the department. Earlier it became known about the search for a 13-year-old girl, who left the house the day before and did not return. The operation was attended by police officers and volunteers. Also, the press service reported that the night before, a resident of the Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and was heading home, after which her phone became unavailable. The department explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other. On Sunday afternoon, the police said that the 16-year-old girl was found. According to the press service, she said that she had gone out with her friends and was afraid to go home.

