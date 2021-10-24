The secret of the appearance of an exotic deadly disease has been revealed in the USA

CNN journalists and epidemiologists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came to unexpected results while investigating cases of infection with a rare tropical infection – melioidosis. It is most commonly found in Southeast Asia and Northern Australia, and is commonly found in soil and contaminated water, rodents, and wild animals and livestock are also carriers. Four people from the states of Minnesota, Kansas, Georgia and Texas fell ill with melioidosis, two of them died. The source of the infection was found in an Indian-made aromatic spray.

The first case of infection was recorded in June last year in Kansas, in March the patient died. Usually, melioidosis is diagnosed in actively traveling people. But it turned out that neither the patient from Kansas, nor the other victims went anywhere for a long time. Epidemiologists checked

personal hygiene items, lotions, soap, food and vitamins from the homes of the sick, but initially the pathogen was not found. Only during a second examination in early October was an air sample taken from a bottle with an aromatic spray with the scent of lavender and chamomile, the analysis gave a positive result.

The air freshener is sold in one of the most popular hypermarket chains in the United States. On the recommendation of experts, the product was removed from the shelves. As it turned out, the victims sprayed the spray in their rooms, and two even tried to use it to give a pleasant scent to their pillows.