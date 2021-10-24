The State Duma responded to the decision of the US State Department on visas for Russians – Gazeta.Ru

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Shamsail Saraliev said that the inclusion by the US State Department of Russian citizens wishing to obtain an American visa in the so-called list of “homeless nationalities” can be regarded as an attempt to escalate diplomatic tensions. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel…

“Over the years, the situation has only worsened. We all remember the unjustified expulsion of Russian diplomats, the closure of consulates, attempts to create provocations near the Russian borders and other illegal and aggressive actions that contribute to even greater degradation, ”Saraliev emphasized.

He also stressed that the US government is systematically destroying international relations, “inventing new ways for this.”

Earlier it became known that Russian citizens wishing to obtain an American visa, the US Department of State introduced to the Homeless Nationalities list, which literally translates as “Homeless Nationalities.” Now Russians will be able to apply for an American visa in Warsaw.