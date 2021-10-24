The train rammed a car on the Trans-Baikal Railway. There are dead and injured

Today, on October 23, an IVECO truck collided with a train at a regulated level crossing. The accident happened at 7766 km of the station. Icy of the Trans-Baikal Railway in the Amur Region. The incident was reported in the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

The train that rammed the car was a freight train. As a result of the collision, the driver of the car died at the scene of the accident. The locomotive brigade – the train driver, his assistant and the instructor driver were taken to the hospital with injuries, the department said.

– According to preliminary data, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train went down. As a result of the accident, 200 meters of the railway track, 200 meters of the contact network, and the railway crossing were damaged. The reason for the incident is the violation of the traffic rules by the truck driver, the prosecutor’s office stressed.

Because of the accident, traffic on both main railway lines was disrupted, two passenger trains were detained: No. 8 on the Omsk-Vladivostok route and 326 on the Neryungri-Khabarovsk route.

A transport prosecutor went to the scene. On this fact, they began to check the implementation of legislation in the field of traffic safety. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a pre-investigation check.

photo: East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office