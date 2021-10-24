The United States officially entered Russians into the register of so-called “homeless” nations

This list includes countries whose citizens cannot apply for a visa in their countries.

Russia, along with Venezuela, Somalia, Syria and six other states, is now on the list of “homeless” nationalities compiled by the State Department. The American diplomatic service marks in this way countries whose citizens cannot, without traveling abroad, obtain a migration visa to the United States.

The list indicates those states in which either there are no United States consulates, or the diplomatic staff has been reduced so much that applications for migration visas can no longer be processed. A publication on the State Department’s website says that Russians wishing to receive this document should now contact the American consulate in Warsaw.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan noted that the diplomatic mission in Moscow would no longer be able to fully provide consular services due to a lack of staff. The staff was reduced at the request of the Russian authorities, which prohibited the embassy from hiring citizens of the Russian Federation and third countries.

Earlier, Russia included the United States in the list of so-called “unfriendly countries”. Thus, Moscow responded to the US sanctions that Washington imposed in April this year.