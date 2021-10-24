The victims of the explosion at the plant near Ryazan will be buried on October 25 – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The victims of the explosion at the plant near Ryazan will be buried on October 25

Farewell to the factory workers who died in the gunpowder shop will take place on October 25 at 11 am. Reported by “KP-Ryazan”.

According to relatives, the bodies will be given to the families on Monday for burial. Prior to that, they undergo genetic examinations necessary for the identification of individuals.

Before the funeral, the closed coffins will be brought to the local House of Culture so that residents can say goodbye to them.

Let us remind you that on the morning of October 22 in the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, an explosion at Ryazryad LLC on the territory of the Elastic Synthetic Fiber Plant killed 17 people. The fire was preceded by an explosion due to a disruption in the technological process in the shop for the production of gunpowder.

A criminal case was initiated.

Monday, October 25, in the Ryazan region is declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of people at the plant.

An emergency regime was introduced in the village of Lesnoy.

The preliminary cause of the explosion is known.

Bodies are identified by DNA testing.

The families of those killed in the explosion in the Shilovsky district will be paid one million rubles each. Governor Nikolai Lyubimov announced this on the VKontakte page.