The West questions core values

The restructuring of the world in recent years has led to the fact that even the main values ​​of life are being questioned in Western countries. Concepts such as “parent number one” and “parent number two”, “birth parent” and “human milk” are emerging.

Some of what is happening is bordering on crimes against humanity – and everything is being done under the banner of progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai Forum in Sochi. Russia, according to the president, in shaping its approaches will be “guided by the ideology of healthy conservatism.”

The Valdai speech of Putin was commented on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. According to him, “it would be foolish to perceive this as another confrontation” between Russia and the West.

“Already, of course, there were enthusiasts who compare this speech almost to the Munich speech (Vladimir Putin), – said Peskov in an interview with the host of the program” Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “To Pavel Zarubin. – At one time, the essence of the Munich speech was not understood – it was not at all confrontational. And even more so today the president was not talking about confrontation.”

According to Peskov, the meaning of what Putin said boiled down to the following: we are not going to teach anyone – do not teach us either.

“We can afford and we will allow ourselves to live the way we want. At the same time, we will be glad to be friends with you, and to cooperate, but do not dare to teach us, we will not tolerate this anymore,” the press secretary of the head of state explains. …

Moreover, even in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Western countries have not lifted sanctions on those countries that are in vital need of it.

“And where are the humanistic principles of Western political thought? In fact, it turns out, there is nothing, there is only chatter, do you understand?” – Putin explained at the Valdai Forum.

And this chatter is becoming more and more aggressive: they are trying to teach us how to live, whom to love, whom to give birth and how to educate.