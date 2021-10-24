https://ria.ru/20211024/samolet-1756030522.html
There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region
There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region – Russia news today
There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region
The Ministry of Emergency Situations published a video from the crash site of a light-engine aircraft near Ruza in the Moscow region. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Emergency Situations published a video from the crash site of a light-engine aircraft near Ruza in the suburbs. The footage provided by the department shows the smoking wreckage of the aircraft and the work of firefighters in the field at the crash site. Aeroklassika “near the village of Vatulino, as a result of which two people on board were killed.
The crash site of a light aircraft in the suburbs
A light-engine plane crashed near Moscow Ruza, two people died, emergency services told RIA Novosti
There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region