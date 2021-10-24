https://ria.ru/20211024/samolet-1756030522.html

There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region

There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region – Russia news today

There was a video from the crash site in the Moscow region

The Ministry of Emergency Situations published a video from the crash site of a light-engine aircraft near Ruza in the Moscow region. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T17: 51

2021-10-24T17: 51

2021-10-24T17: 51

incidents

ruza

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia (Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756027582_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_800aeeb40144e2917ec3115d007f7414.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Emergency Situations published a video from the crash site of a light-engine aircraft near Ruza in the suburbs. The footage provided by the department shows the smoking wreckage of the aircraft and the work of firefighters in the field at the crash site. Aeroklassika “near the village of Vatulino, as a result of which two people on board were killed.

https://ria.ru/20210708/aviakatastrofy-1740466479.html

ruza

Moscow region (Moscow region)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The crash site of a light aircraft in the suburbs A light-engine plane crashed near Moscow Ruza, two people died, emergency services told RIA Novosti 2021-10-24T17: 51 true PT0M23S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756027582_0-0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfccf5aec5cad95d7d7fee31e7a08db.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, ruza, moscow region (moscow region)