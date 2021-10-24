“This is the bottom”: Barinov – about the defeat of “Spartak” from “Zenith” – Gazeta.Ru

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Barinov called the defeat of Spartak Moscow in the 12th round match of the Russian Premier League against Zenit (1: 7). Barinov’s words are conveyed “Sport-Express”…

“This is the bottom. You can push off from him, but where to fall below? Fedun can apply sanctions after this defeat to himself. Not even the game is organized, but the existence of the team. There is no principle or ideas. The same is in Lokomotiv now, but Spartak at least does not make loud statements. I knew that Spartak would lose, but I didn’t think it would be so big. When amateurs run a club by poking, when they shy away between decisions, this is wrong, ”Barinov said.

Zenit continues to lead the RPL standings with 26 points. “Spartak” after 12 meetings is on the seventh line, gaining 17 points.

