https://ria.ru/20211023/migranty-1755975584.html

Thousands of migrants have moved to Mexico City from the country’s southern border

Thousands of migrants moved to Mexico City from the southern border of the country – Russia news today

Thousands of migrants have moved to Mexico City from the country’s southern border

Migrants from Central America, who have accumulated on the southern border of Mexico, in a caravan of 4 thousand people moved to the Mexican capital, where they intend to seek … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T21: 08

2021-10-23T21: 08

2021-10-23T21: 30

in the world

USA

Mexico

Central America

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755976012_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d2a547612b6c01217124548411d135db.jpg

MEXICO, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Central American migrants who have accumulated on the southern border of Mexico, a caravan of 4 thousand people moved to the Mexican capital, where they intend to seek the attention of the migration service, local media reported. deterrence, undertaken by the Mexican security forces, “- reported the correspondent of Milenio TV. The number of the caravan, which is heading to Mexico City, according to various estimates – from 4 to 6 thousand people. They told reporters that in Tapachula, where one of the centers of the National Institute for Migration is located and where they are ordered to undergo migration procedures, they do business at them due to the inflated cost of basic services, there are also expensive rent and no work. The delays in the consideration of asylum requests forced them to violate the order. “We will move forward and ask for a dialogue with the migration authorities (in Mexico City – ed.), We go in peace,” one of the caravan participants told the media. The first cordon of 200 employees police and the National Migration Service, who put in the path of migrants, did not detain any of them, but only briefly tried to stop the flow of traffic, recommending that they return to Tapachula to continue migration procedures. The US authorities over the past 12 months have detained a record 1.7 on the border with Mexico. million people, almost four times more than in the previous period. This comes against the backdrop of a tougher stance of the Mexican authorities towards migrants – organized groups of people are usually dispersed by the security forces, returned to the southern border or deported without documents.

https://ria.ru/20211022/narusheniya-1755714664.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/nelegaly-1755896458.html

USA

Mexico

Central America

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Illegal migrants from Mexico try to get to the USA In southern Mexico, a crowd of illegal migrants broke through the police cordon and headed north. Their goal is to get to the USA. 2021-10-23T21: 08 true PT0M45S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755976012_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_beb092fc05bf8555f9394e20f963bdec.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, mexico, central america