To fully combat COVID, you need to interrupt contacts for 2 weeks – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Non-working days introduced in Russia due to the situation with the coronavirus can be extended, since in order to fully combat COVID-19, contacts must be interrupted for at least two weeks. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Isaev, founder and general director of the Scientific Center for Molecular Genetic Research DNKOM.

“The minimum period after which a decline will be noticeable is at least two weeks. This is how long it takes to reverse the trend,” the TASS expert quotes. Isayev added that the government is now taking all the necessary measures to increase the coverage of coronavirus vaccinations. Only when 80 percent of the population is vaccinated will the incidence rate begin to decline, the doctor said.

Recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing non-working days from October 30 to November 7 due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation. At the same time, the heads of regions can introduce this regime earlier or extend it. “Now it is especially important to bring down the peak of the new wave of the epidemic,” the head of state said.

The head physician of the 40th city hospital Denis Protsenko explained that a non-working week should help interrupt the chains of the spread of the virus. These are not holidays, but a necessary respite. “Such” weekend “will be repeated over and over again, until we develop collective immunity, until we turn on our heads and begin to respect the people around us: wear masks in public places, do not come to work with ARVI symptoms. too much time!” – noted the doctor.