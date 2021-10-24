Tom Cruise got fat and looked like a chipmunk, latest news :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Experts unanimously say that Tom Cruise overdid it with anti-wrinkle injections.

The most popular American actor, once a sex symbol and standard of male beauty, Tom Cruise recently surprised fans with his appearance. Fans were clearly worried when they saw the little voices of their idol, which can hardly be seen on the plump face of the 59-year-old artist.

After a long hiatus in his acting career, Cruz unexpectedly appeared at a baseball game in San Francisco. Naturally, a star of this magnitude did not go unnoticed. A video of the Hollywood actor was instantly scattered across the Web. However, little remained of the former beauty – a round face, large cheeks and small eyes surprised both loyal fans and those who were indifferent to the actor’s work.

Cosmetologists immediately made a statement that such changes in Cruise’s appearance are most likely associated with his addiction to beauty procedures. Presumably, the actor got carried away with anti-wrinkle injections, which led to this result. Due to the large number of injections, the artist’s face increased and, as doctors joke, it became like the face of a chipmunk.

“I would suggest that this is a combination of weight gain and subcutaneous fillers,” said Ross Perry, director of cosmetic clinics at Cosmedics.

He also said that he believes that there is nothing wrong with injections, but in everything you need to know when to stop.

