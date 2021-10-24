Top 5 stars who spent the night on the street and went hungry before starting their career. Photo

It is difficult for everyone to achieve real success, but sometimes fate throws up such trials for people, after which it seems simply impossible.

Some stars on their way to worldwide fame had to go through these tests, live in the open air and clean toilets. OBOZREVATEL has compiled a selection of world famous actors who, in their youth, had nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat.

The future militant star was unlucky from birth. Even during childbirth, Sylvester’s facial nerve was damaged, which is why he was subsequently constantly teased by his peers. In his youth, Stallone went to work as a doorman, cage cleaner at a zoo, and even agreed to star in a porn video for $ 200. These were forced measures, since he was evicted into the street for non-payment of the apartment. So, before his debut in the adult film, Stallone spent 3 weeks on the street.

Video of the day

The Kerry family faced big financial problems when Jim was still a schoolboy. The father of the future actor was fired from his job, and his mother went crazy, so he and his sisters and brothers had to clean the school, wash the floors and toilets for money. The family lived in a camper for a while. After leaving school, Jim got a job as a security guard at the Dofasco steel mill. Later, Kerry said that if his career in show business had failed, he would still have worked at that plant.

Now the name of Oprah is known to everyone as the first black woman billionaire in history, and one of her houses tops the rating of the most expensive stellar mansions in the world. At the same time, as a child, Winfrey was forced to wear dresses made of potato sacks due to the extreme need that her family experienced. Also, the girl was repeatedly subjected to domestic violence. Grandma beat her with a stick for any disobedience, and at the age of 14, Oprah became pregnant, but her child did not survive.

Eminem did not spend the night on the street, but his childhood and youth cannot be called happy. His father abandoned his 18-year-old mother during pregnancy, so she and her young son wandered around state cities for a long time in search of a better life. Once they settled in Detroit in the African American quarter. There, the young Marshall Bruce Mathers III (real name Eminem) was constantly bullied and laughed at his passion for rap. He is now considered one of the best-selling artists in the world.

The star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and Passengers once lived in a simple camper van and never dreamed of being rich. He spent his younger years selling tickets, after which he began working as a stripper. For a while, Chris lived in a tent right on the street, until he was noticed and called to the shooting in the series.

OBOZREVATEL previously posted: