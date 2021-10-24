Transgender people are transforming Netflix – World – Kommersant

On October 20, dozens of people gathered outside Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, accusing the company of transphobia. The formal occasion was the comedian Dave Chappell’s show, where he made several jokes about transgender people. Community representatives immediately demanded that Netflix remove the show, to which they were refused. Now the list of requirements is much more significant: they want more attention, more positions and more money.

Chappell’s jokes

On October 5, Netflix released the final stand-up show in the concert series of acclaimed comedian Dave Chappell. In the “Finally,” the program announcement said, “Dave intends to dot the i’s – and finally speak out”.

Those who looked at it learned that, among other things, Dave spoke about the LGBT community and transgender people. What is quite typical for him himself – the comedian has been actively using this theme for several years in his concert programs and often jokingly calls himself a transphobe. This, however, still did not prevent him from remaining the most popular comedian in the United States and receiving various awards, including Emmy and Grammy.

Chappell’s speeches have caused dissatisfaction in the past.

In this issue, a whole block of jokes was devoted to representatives of sexual minorities. The comedian, in particular, called it ironic that Caitlyn Jenner (formerly track and field athlete Bruce Jenner) won the Women of the Year award, called gays “too sensitive” and noted that jokes about gays in the United States are condemned almost more than murder. And then he once again called himself transphobic and expressed support for the writer J.K. Rowling and the TERF movement of radical feminists, agreeing with the opinion that the sex of a person is determined by nature and cannot be changed.

“Every person in this room, every person on Earth had to pass between the legs of a woman in order to be on our planet. And that’s a fact, ”said Mr Chappell.

This did not appeal to transgender people who demanded that Netflix remove the comedian’s show from the platform immediately. To which they received an official refusal just as soon. Already on October 8, the head of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, wrote a letter to the company’s managers, in which he announced that the service would not refuse to cooperate with Dave Chappell, and also gave recommendations on how to communicate with those employees of the company who are unhappy with this fact.

“We are working hard to maintain creative freedom. Even if that means there will always be content on Netflix that people think is malicious, such as Cuties, 365 Days, 13 Reasons Why, or My Unorthodox Life, Mr. Sarandos wrote. “Some of you have asked where the boundaries of hatred are for us. We do not allow shows that are specifically designed to incite hatred or spread violence on Netflix, and we do not believe that “Finally” crosses that line. “

Three days later, the letter was at the disposal of Variety, which also learned that three employees of the company (including one transgender) unauthorizedly joined the online meeting of the service’s top managers. All of them were immediately suspended from work pending an internal investigation. As a result of the audit, all three were reinstated in their positions, since the service management did not find malicious intent in their actions.

But no dismissals were made against the backdrop of this scandal.

On October 15th, Bee Pagels-Minor, a pregnant black transgender woman who was scheduled to go on maternity leave a month later, lost her job at Netflix. It was she who was the ideological mastermind of the protest at the headquarters of Netflix, scheduled for October 20. And she, according to the company, gave the media information about how much Dave Schappell earned on the show for Netflix and how many people watched this episode.

Pagels-Minor denies the accusations, but, as the company notes, only she had access to the information that became the property of the media, and the data itself is a commercial secret, the disclosure of which will inevitably be fired.

In addition, those who do not share its views and policies began to leave the company of their own free will.

Gender demands turned into political

The protest action took place as planned. Protesters held up posters that read “Trans Lives Matter” (a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement) and “Hate isn’t funny”. But, as the protesters themselves admitted, their goal is no longer to cancel Chappell’s show, but to change Netflix’s policy.

List requirements Compared to the beginning of the conflict, it has significantly replenished: now transgender people are demanding from the company to invest as much money in “trans and binary content” as in “transphobic”. In addition, they want the company to actively invest in developing transgender talent, appoint transgender people (especially blacks) to leadership positions, remove any mention of transphobes and their product from the Netflix office space, label transphobic content on the site, and promote a positive image of transgender and non-binary people. …

There are already shows on Netflix that promote positive attitudes towards the LGBT community, as well as series with transgender actors (Orange Is the New Black, Umbrella Academy) or promoting positive attitudes towards transgender people (Sex Education).

Ted Sarandos in an interview with the media has already admitted that he “screwed up” and that he should have thought from the very beginning about the feelings of those who might be offended by Chappell’s jokes.

“The first thing I had to admit in these emails was that a group of our employees were in pain and really felt hurt about the business decision we made,” Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter. admit it, immediately set off into some reasoning. “

Netflix itself also reacted to the protest. “We appreciate our trans colleagues and their like-minded people and understand the deep pain that was caused. We respect the decision of any employee who decides to leave and recognize that we have a lot more work to do both on Netflix and our content, ”said a statement released by USA Today.

The company has not yet said whether the transgender requirements will be met.

Kirill Sarkhanyants