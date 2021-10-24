Trump: US dies due to migration problem – Gazeta.Ru

Former US President Donald Trump said that the United States is in decline due to the inaction of the country’s current government on the migration crisis. It is reported by TASS citing Trump’s weekly newsletter.

“Our country is dying from the inside, and no one is doing anything to stop it. The first thing that needs to be done is to finish building the wall (on the country’s border with Mexico), this can be done quickly, ”the former US president said in a statement.

Earlier, Trump at a meeting with his supporters in Georgia accused the administration of President Joe Biden in destroying the country due to the influx of migrants from Haiti. According to the former US president, “someone is really ruining the country and destroying it.” He added that migrants are laughing in the face of US border police agents.

His supporters responded by shouting about the need to build a wall on the country’s borders.

Donald Trump announced the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico in 2015 at the start of the presidential campaign. According to his idea, the “wall” was supposed to protect the United States from the penetration of illegal migrants. The construction of a fence with a length of 1.1 thousand km cost the country’s budget $ 21 billion.