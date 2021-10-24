Two Russian diplomats leave Kosovo | News | News

Officials of the Pristina Chancellery of the Russian Embassy in Serbia, who were declared persona non grata on October 22, left Kosovo. This was announced on the evening of October 23 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

She called the actions of the Kosovar authorities “a gross anti-Russian provocation” and condemned the news stories that Russia allegedly does not comply with the UN Security Council resolution.

“As soon as the staff of the Pristina Chancellery of the Russian Embassy in Serbia left the territory of Kosovo, a new provocation was immediately organized – disinformation injections were carried out, the purpose of which was to question Russia’s adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1244,” the diplomat wrote.

Zakharova added that the Russian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemns such destructive behavior and rejects any insinuations about an alleged change in the Russian position.”

On Friday, October 22, the head of the unrecognized Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, announced persona non grata two Russian diplomats from the Office of the Russian Embassy in Serbia in Pristina. She motivated this by the fact that their work negatively affects national security and constitutional order.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia said that the decisions of the unrecognized Kosovo have no legal force. And attempts to prevent diplomats from carrying out their legitimate activities within the framework of international law are unacceptable.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to the attack on Kosovo, added that Pristina’s actions did not affect the legal status of Russian diplomats.