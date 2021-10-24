https://ria.ru/20211024/shkolnitsy-1755993144.html
Two schoolgirls disappeared in Krasnoyarsk
Krasnoyarsk police are looking for two schoolgirls from the Leninsky district, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the same area of the city, … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
Krasnoyarsk
Leninsky district
Krasnoyarsk region
KRASNOYARSK, 24 October – RIA Novosti. The Krasnoyarsk police are looking for two schoolgirls from the Leninsky district, who at different times and under different circumstances disappeared in the same area of the city, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory said. Leninsky district of Krasnoyarsk and still has not returned. The police and volunteers are involved in the search. The press service also added that the night before, a resident of this area of the city received a message about the disappearance of his 16-year-old stepdaughter. According to the man, in the evening she said that she left the cinema in the city center, got into a taxi and went home, after which her phone became unavailable and her whereabouts are still unknown. “Police officers are searching for the missing 16-year-old girl,” Police officers are also involved in the search, and volunteers are helping. The press service explained that the two cases of missing minors are not related to each other.
