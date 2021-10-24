Two unidentified drones spotted over Macron’s country residence :: Politics :: RBC

View of the presidential residence Lantern at Versailles

(Photo: Julian De Rosa / EPA / TASS)



Two drones were spotted in the sky above the Lantern mansion, the country residence of French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles. According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Macron himself was at that time in the residence.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred at about 22:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time). The drones disappeared in the direction of the neighboring town of Chenet. “Despite the searches, neither the equipment nor the owner was found. The investigation has been entrusted to the Versailles police station, ”it was reported.

As the newspaper notes, the residence of the President of France is a super-guarded state facility, over which drone flights are prohibited. This violation is punishable by a fine of up to € 75 thousand or a year in prison.

This is not the first time a drone has flown over the residence of a French president. In 2020, a 22-year-old medical student was detained by police for launching a drone near the mansion. As it turned out, the young man acted without malicious intent and wanted to remove from the air the canal of the Palace of Versailles located nearby. Convinced of his good faith, the prosecution then ordered the termination of the criminal case.