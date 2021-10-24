Residents of Crimea, DPR and LPR, when participating in the Ukrainian elections, will vote against the ruling party

The Ukrainian authorities are afraid of the return of Crimea to the country, since in the event of elections, residents of this region will vote for the opposition party. This opinion was shared by the former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevhen Chervonenko.

“They do not want to annex to Ukraine [Крым и Донбасс]… Do you know why? Because this people will vote against them, either Poroshenko or Zelenskiy, ”Yevgeny Chervonenko said on the air of the NASH TV channel.

In his opinion, residents of the DPR, LPR and Crimea, in the event of elections, will vote for the Opposition Platform – For Life party. This party has held meetings with the Russian authorities more than once. One of the leaders of the party is Viktor Medvedchuk, who is called the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Ukraine, he is a suspect in a criminal case for transferring classified data to Russia.