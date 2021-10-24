https://ria.ru/20211024/trebovaniya-1756021346.html

Ukraine has delivered an ultimatum to Russia

Ukraine has put forward new requirements to Russia on Crimea – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Ukraine has delivered an ultimatum to Russia

The official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Olen Nikolenko, in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine, demanded that Russia fulfill its “obligations” with respect to the Crimeans. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T15: 40

2021-10-24T15: 40

2021-10-24T15: 46

in the world

Ukraine

Republic of Crimea

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

donbass

Maria Zakharova

Alexey Danilov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155863/10/1558631017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b19263649691d6acb476bf18609c7711.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Olen Nikolenko, in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine, demanded that Russia fulfill its “obligations” with respect to the Crimeans. Recently, the head of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov announced plans to open communication centers at the checkpoints of entry-exit (CPVV) on the Crimean section of the Russian the Ukrainian border and the contact line in Donbass. The peninsula criticized this idea, noting its senselessness. In response, the speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, said that Russia “cannot prohibit the residents of Crimea and Donbass from communicating with the Ukrainian authorities.” legal obligations and fulfill the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy format, “the diplomat said. Nikolayenko demanded that Moscow” ensure the basic needs of the residents of Crimea and Donbass, “in particular protection against coronavirus and safe access of the OSCE monitoring mission to both regions. In the Russian Foreign Ministry, the idea of ​​Kiev to create” points of direct communication “with the Crimeans were called a circus number. The official representative of the diplomatic department Maria Zakharova recalled that the inhabitants of the peninsula had already “said everything they wanted” and recommended Kiev to return the social payments withheld from the residents of Donbass and to unblock the vital infrastructure.

https://ria.ru/20211024/raketa-1755988447.html

https://ria.ru/20210828/ultimatum-1747620412.html

Ukraine

Republic of Crimea

donbass

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155863/10/1558631017_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d51ec329d713afa9dcc34f6d551995.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, republic of crimea, ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs, donbass, maria zakharova, alexey danilov, russia, oleg nikolenko