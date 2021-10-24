Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced new requirements for Russia in Crimea and Donbass :: Politics :: RBC

Checkpoint “Yelenovka” in Donetsk region

(Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti)



The Russian government must meet the basic needs of residents of the territories controlled by the country, in particular, provide protection against COVID-19 and organize safe access for the OSCE monitoring mission “to the entire occupied territory,” said Olen Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine reports. …

According to him, Russia as an “occupying state” must strictly abide by its obligations under international law and adhere to the agreements reached in the “Normandy format”. Therefore, Moscow is obliged not to interfere with the work of checkpoints of entry and exit on the demarcation line and stop sabotaging the activities of the Trilateral Contact Group. At the same time, Moscow must admit representatives of international organizations, including the Red Cross, to “all persons held in connection with the conflict”.

“Russia will not be able to prevent residents of the temporarily occupied Donbass and Crimea from communicating with the Ukrainian authorities. Just as the Soviet occupation troops were unable to interfere with the contacts of the Germans from East and West Berlin. The iron curtain policy will not work, ”he told the agency.

Ukraine should introduce “innovative solutions” against the background of the worsening situation in the occupied territories, Nikolenko said. One of the main tasks of the current President of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky, is to improve the lives of Ukrainian citizens on both sides of the contact line and provide them with high-quality public services, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. According to him, the head of state seeks to strengthen the ties of the population of the occupied territories with the rest of Ukraine.