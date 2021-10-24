USA imported tens of millions of used nitrile gloves

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
74

https://ria.ru/20211024/ssha-1756025110.html

USA imported tens of millions of used nitrile gloves

USA imported tens of millions of used nitrile gloves – Russia news today

USA imported tens of millions of used nitrile gloves

Tens of millions of already used nitrile gloves were imported into the United States from Thailand, CNN reports, citing its own investigation. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T16: 27

2021-10-24T16: 27

2021-10-24T17: 11

in the world

Thailand

USA

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756026451_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_5841bee07db24c3a88854d3cee007bee.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Tens of millions of used nitrile gloves have already been imported into the United States from Thailand, according to CNN, citing its own investigation. According to the TV channel, amid the pandemic and increased demand for gloves in Thailand, clandestine enterprises have appeared, where used products are given a pristine appearance, and then sent to other countries. Authorities in the United States and Thailand have already begun investigations, CNN notes. In February and March of this year, one of the American companies contacted the US Customs and FDA after receiving a shipment of contaminated kind of gloves from Thailand. However, according to CNN, the Thai firm continued to carry out deliveries thereafter until at least July. The FDA told the TV channel that it did not comment on individual cases, but “are taking a number of steps to find and stop those who sell inappropriate products.” after the company received complaints from American businessmen, the Thai health regulator has conducted at least 10 raids against used glove traders in recent months, the channel noted. Gloves are sometimes washed by hand, then dyed with food dyes and dried in clothes dryers, the agency told CNN. in American ports.

https://ria.ru/20210910/perchatki-1749481528.html

Thailand

USA

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/18/1756026451_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cba6519852f93aa9ef9f7050124dde54.jpg

worldwide, thailand, usa, covid-19 coronavirus

16:27 10/24/2021 (updated: 17:11 10.24.2021)

USA imported tens of millions of used nitrile gloves

WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Tens of millions of already used nitrile gloves were imported into the United States from Thailand, CNN reports, citing its own investigation.

According to the TV channel, against the background of the pandemic and the increased demand for gloves in Thailand, clandestine enterprises have appeared, where used products are given their original appearance, and then sent to other countries. The US and Thai authorities have already launched an investigation, CNN notes.

In February and March of this year, a US company contacted the US Customs and FDA after receiving a shipment of dirty-looking gloves from Thailand. However, according to CNN, the Thai firm continued to carry out deliveries thereafter until at least July. The FDA told the TV channel that it does not comment on individual cases, but “is taking a number of steps to find and stop those who sell inappropriate products.”

In August, the FDA also ordered a delay in border shipments of personal protective equipment from a Thai company, five months after the company received complaints from American entrepreneurs.

According to the channel, the Thai health regulator has conducted at least 10 raids in recent months against traders of used gloves. Gloves are sometimes washed by hand and then dyed with food dyes and dried in clothes dryers, the agency told CNN.

It is not known whether any of the medical personnel or patients were injured by the use of such gloves, and how many more cargo with contaminated products may now be in American ports.

Neurosurgical operation at the hospital. Semashko in Simferopol - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/10/2021

September 10, 11:27

In a hospital in the Altai Territory, surgeons received tearing gloves

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here