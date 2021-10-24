what do foreign media write about Peresild’s flight into space

15:33, 06 October 2021, PAI

The flight of the first film crew into space attracted the attention of the foreign press. Journalists of British, French, American and other foreign newspapers write about the outstanding role of the native of Pskov Yulia Peresild, writes Gazeta.ru.

The New York Times called Yulia Peresild’s space flight unique. The Associated Press celebrates the spirit of competition between the Russian film and space industry and the American one.

Last year, NASA confirmed that they discussed filming onboard the ISS with Tom Cruise. In May 2020, it was reported that Cruise would be working on a project with director Doug Liman, Elon Musk and NASA.

The British newspaper The Times believes that the mission of Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko is “to return some shine to the Russian space program and to defeat Tom Cruise on the big screen.”

The Guardian newspaper noted that the flight reminded of Soviet achievements in space exploration.

The Spanish-language version of the Swiss media corporation Swissinfo called Julia Peresild “the first movie star” to fly into space. French Le Parisien calls Peresild and Shipenko’s flight “premiere”.

Recall that on October 5, the world’s first crew of filmmakers departed from Baikonur to the International Space Station. The main crew included the film crew of the space drama “Challenge” – Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and ISS-66 commander, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

