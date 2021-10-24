what triggered the Shiba Inu pump (SHIB)

In the morning at the auction on October 24, the Shiba Inu meme-token renewed its all-time high at $ 0.000039. Since the beginning of the year, the token has risen in price by more than 500,000 times

Shiba Inu token has experienced another pump. In two days, the coin has risen in price by more than 50%, and its value exceeded $ 0.00004. This is a new historical maximum. The previous one was reached in July 2021 at $ 0.00003389. This is the second episode of the coin pump since the beginning of October.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source TradingView

Key facts

Over the course of the day, the meme coin has risen in price by more than 40%, while the trading volume over the same period increased by more than 540%: over the course of the day, traders made transactions with SHIB for $ 8.8 billion.

Shiba Inu outpaced Avalanche and Terra in terms of market capitalization to rank 11th. The sum of all coins in circulation approached $ 20 billion.

SHIB’s profitability has exceeded 50,000,000% since the beginning of the year. Investors who bought tokens for 1000 rubles on January 1, 2021, received a profit of more than 500 million rubles.

What’s happening

The Shiba Inu token is extremely volatile. It reacts sharply to rumors, influencer tweets and news that indicate a growing interest in the coin. Here are some of the triggers that sparked the rise of SHIB this weekend:

The largest Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Novadax has added the SHIB token to the listing. The press release states that the exchange added the coin due to popular requests from users. They can now trade SHIB against Brazilian real.

SHIB is now available in the popular Public trading app. The service added the ability to trade cryptocurrency earlier this month. Now, in addition to SHIB, ten more coins are available on the platform: bitcoin, ether, cardano, dogecoin, litecoin, bitcoin cash, stellar, ethereum classic, dash and zcash

Fan Club Shiba Inu is confident that Robinhood will soon add the token to the list of products available for trade. Company sent out survey users about what cryptocurrencies they want to see in the listing. One of the options available to choose from is Shiba Inu. Earlier, the head of Robinhood declined to comment on the company’s plans for a SHIB listing.

The US Senatorial nominee supported the token pump on Twitter.

What’s next

A short term SHIB correction is inevitable. However, the coin is still in the grip of the pump and may jump to all-time highs again before a meaningful pullback begins amid profit-taking. Local support is in the $ 0.000035- $ 0.000033 zone. It includes the previous all-time high. In addition, the congestion of break-even addresses in this area provides additional protection.

The number of SHIB addresses in profit / loss. Source: Intotheblock

Fundamentally, if the rumors prove to be true and Robinhood adds SHIB to the listing, the token rate may lose a couple more zeros after the decimal point.

