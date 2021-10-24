What will happen to deposits, inflation and the ruble after a sharp increase in the key

The increase in the key rate is automatically relayed to the worsening conditions for issuing loans, especially for SMEs, which represent a more risky segment for banks, says Daniil Nametkin, head of the Center for Investment Analysis and Macroeconomic Research at the CSR. The situation will be partially mitigated by the FOT 3.0 program announced by the Russian government (lending to small and medium-sized businesses for wages at 3% per annum), but it applies to a limited list of industries. The experience of last year, Nametkin continues, showed that a huge number of other entrepreneurs who did not formally meet the criteria for receiving state support will also face a critical drop in revenue. Therefore, the expert argues, we can expect some cooling of business activity in the IV quarter of 2021, as a result of which the actual GDP growth at the end of the current year may be slightly lower than the current forecast value of the Bank of Russia (+ 4.0-4.5%).