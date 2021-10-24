What will happen to the interest on bank deposits after the increase in the key rate

A new significant increase in the key rate by the Bank of Russia opens another round of growth in rates on bank deposits. Now their level is unattractive for Russians, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina admitted. Taking into account the statements of the Central Bank about possible new increases in the key rate, competition of banks for clients, New Year’s promotions and the likely growth of people’s desire to save, deposit rates will only grow in the coming months.

At its Friday meeting, the Bank of Russia, unexpectedly for the market, raised the key rate by 0.75 percentage points at once (either an increase of 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points was forecasted). Now the key rate is 7.5% per annum. This is the sixth consecutive increase against the background of unceasing inflation and, as follows from the comments of the Bank of Russia, certainly not the last. As the Central Bank now expects, in 2021 inflation will be 7.4-7.9%, now the annual inflation (October to October 2020) is 7.8%, in September it was 7.4%.

Inflation began to accelerate noticeably in the spring, and the Central Bank responded by launching a cycle of raising the key rate. It began to rise from 4.25% of the historical low (in the first half of 2020, the Bank of Russia lowered the rate to help the economy during the coronavirus crisis through cheap loans).

In recent years, inflation has accelerated significantly due to a more modest harvest of vegetables, as well as rising costs in animal husbandry, Nabiullina said. “Meat, milk, vegetables are the so-called marker goods. A noticeable rise in prices for marker goods, even with a small weight in the consumer basket, can accelerate inflationary expectations,” said the head of the Central Bank.

Inflation is also accelerated by the rise in prices on world raw materials markets. “Recently, the cost of food, coal, non-ferrous metals and especially natural gas has continued to grow. The rise in gas prices affects the prices of nitrogen fertilizers, which, as a result, may further increase the price pressure on food markets from the costs of agricultural producers,” Nabiullina said.

The new increase in the key rate is likely not the last

Finally, the rise in prices is exacerbated by the unresolved problem associated with the coronavirus crisis and pandemic restrictions: supply consistently does not keep up with consumer demand. “It can take a long time to overcome these constraints and expand supply. Until that happens, increased demand will not translate into increased consumption. It will only result in higher prices for those consumers who are willing – or simply forced – to pay these increased prices. . Or in the inaccessibility of goods that have risen in price – for the rest. This is the situation we are witnessing now. The story with cars is perhaps the most striking example, “- said the head of the Central Bank.

Obviously, these risks are unlikely to disappear in the near future. This makes a new increase in the key rate at the December meeting of the Central Bank’s board of directors very, very likely.

According to Nabiullina, in September-October, the growth of interest rates on bank deposits continued, albeit at a slower pace than in previous months. “The conditions for attracting funds for deposits are still not so attractive as to stimulate the population to actively use this form of savings,” Nabiullina said. So, in the first ten days of October, the average maximum rate in the largest banks was 6.43% per annum.

The increase in the key rate will lead to a new round of rate hikes in the deposit market, says Maxim Stepochkin, head of the Savings Department of VTB Bank. According to him, the liquidity deficit is increasing in the financial market, connected with the gap in the growth rates of retail lending and the retail liabilities base. This will lead to increased competition between banks for the money of the population.

A new round of the pandemic will also have a significant impact on people’s savings behavior, Stepochkin believes. Thus, the introduction of rather strict restrictive measures in a number of regions will reduce consumption and stimulate the population to direct the money saved from purchases into savings, he admits.

How and for what prices rise

Food

In mid-October, according to Rosstat, prices for most items of fruits and vegetables rose in the country. Thus, tomatoes rose in price by 9.9%, cucumbers – by 14.3%, potatoes – by 3.6%. In some regions, cucumber prices have increased by almost 40%. Moreover, in Russia there is a risk of a new round of growth in prices for agricultural products, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said recently at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He attributed this to a rise in the price of nitrogen fertilizers and a reduction in production at factories in Europe. The root cause of growth is the reaction of related industries to the rise in gas prices.

Also in Russia and in the world for the last year and a half, prices for cereals, dairy products, sugar and meat have been growing. World prices for agricultural products are one third higher than a year ago, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Petrol

According to Rosstat, since the beginning of the year, on average, gasoline at filling stations has risen in price by 6.7%, and diesel fuel – by 4.6%. By brands, AI-92 gasoline rose in price by 6.7%, AI-95 – by 6.4%, AI-98 – by 8%. The rise in prices has continued since the spring of 2021 with a slight correction in September. The Ministry of Energy has repeatedly stated that by the end of the year, prices are expected to rise close to the level of general inflation.

The first incentive to increase the price of auto fuel in retail was a sharp increase in demand since the spring of 2021 after two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, which manufacturers could not keep up with. Added to this was the growth factor in oil quotes. Since the end of last year, they have doubled: from $ 42 to $ 84 per barrel. This led to an increase in the price of oil products in Europe by 20-30%. Their cost, although not in full measure, affects the wholesale prices in Russia, which have increased by 10-20% since the beginning of the year. The weakening of the ruble against the euro and the dollar also contributed here.

Lodging

According to DOM.RF, in February 2020, apartments in new buildings were sold on average at 77,137 rubles per square meter, and now up to 105,755 rubles. According to Rosstat, over the past year, apartments in new buildings have risen in price by 12%, in the secondary market – by 9.5%. The largest increase in prices for apartments in new buildings over the past year was in Moscow (+ 17%), St. Petersburg (27%) and Krasnodar (+ 22%), says Alexander Divakov, director of the corporate ratings group of the NKR agency.

“After changes in the terms of preferential mortgages in July, the rate of growth in demand slowed down, which was reflected in the rate of rise in prices,” he said. “Nevertheless, demand remains at a high level, since, despite the drop in incomes of the population, the country has a high level of undersupply of housing. It’s just that now buyers are reducing the acquired area and increasing the term of the mortgage (from 20 years and more). ” In the next two to three years, the growth rate of prices will be 3-4%, Divakov said.

Technique

According to Rosstat, the cost of TVs in the period from December 2020 to September 2021 increased by 9.11%. At the same time, laptops “sank” in price by 1.56%, tablets increased by 0.74%, and smartphones – by 0.56%.

Retailers do not exclude an increase in the price of equipment. “This process is due to the global shortage of components, the rise in cost and the increase in logistics time,” said Mikhail Dogadin, vice president for procurement and development at Svyaznoy. M.Video-Eldorado agrees: in the beginning of the season of sales, one can expect a decrease in prices for some items, but negative factors cannot be ruled out – the impact of the pandemic on production and logistics around the world.

Prepared Alexandra Vozdvizhenskaya, Sergey Tikhonov, Marina Trubilina, Ivan Chernousov