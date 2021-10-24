why Biden called the US Armed Forces “the most powerful in history” – RT in Russian

United States President Joe Biden said that Russia, China and the rest of the world supposedly know that the United States has “the most powerful military forces in history.” At the same time, he noted that there is no need to worry whether the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or the PRC will be stronger. However, in his opinion, it is necessary to worry if Moscow and Beijing will start “engaging in some kind of activity that could put them in a position fraught with a serious mistake.” This thesis was voiced by Biden after reports of another failure during the Pentagon’s tests of hypersonic weapons. According to experts, the words of the head of the White House do not correspond to reality and are aimed at an internal audience and the US military.

US President Joe Biden doubted that Russia and China would surpass the United States in military power. He stated this during a public meeting in Baltimore, which was broadcast by the American media.

“China, Russia and the rest of the world are aware that we have the most powerful military forces in history. There is no need to worry about whether they will be stronger, – said the head of the White House. “You need to worry about whether they will start engaging in some kind of activity that could put them in a position fraught with a serious mistake.”

It is worth noting that Biden voiced his thesis about the US Armed Forces as “the most powerful armed forces in history” against the background of reports of another failure during Washington’s tests of hypersonic weapons.

According to Reuters, on the eve of the Pentagon there was a problem in the implementation of the program: the booster rocket carrying these weapons malfunctioned. As specified, the purpose of the test was to test the parameters of one of the hypersonic gliding units developed by the US Department of Defense.

In turn, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Commander Tim Gorman told CBS News that “the test did not go as planned due to an accelerator failure,” however, according to him, these problems are not related to hypersonic technology.

“The accelerator unit used in this test is not part of the hypersonic program and is not associated with the Common Hypersonic Glide Body project. The rocket booster is used exclusively for testing, ”Gorman said.

Hypersound problems

Recall that in February, the senior head of the hypersonic weapons program of the US Undersecretary of Defense for Scientific and Technical Development Mike White, during a virtual symposium, announced the formation of a comprehensive strategy to accelerate the creation and deployment of hypersound, as well as means of protection against it. He motivated the need for such a strategy by the fact that the competitors of the United States, including the Russian Federation and China, are actively working on the development of hypersound and putting it into service.

According to White, the US Department of Defense plans to deploy offensive hypersonic systems by the early to mid-2020s in order to deliver strikes from sea, air and land on well-defended and critical targets in the face of time pressure. In addition, the Pentagon is considering accelerating the development and implementation of a multi-layered hypersound defense system in the mid to late 2020s. And by the early to mid-2030s, the US Department of Defense wants to create reusable hypersonic systems, White added.

However, in March, the Accounts Chamber of the United States published a report in which it was forced to admit that the American side lacks sufficiently developed technologies that are needed to create hypersonic weapons. For this reason, projects for the deployment of hypersound can be carried out with delays, the document said.

In particular, the implementation of the program for the development of the aeroballistic hypersonic cruise missile AGM-183A ARRW, which is being carried out late – all four planned flight tests were overdue, was cited as an example. The reason for this is almost a year behind the schedule of the Tactical Boost Glide program, “aimed at reducing risks and providing planning technology for ARRW,” the report said.

The authors of the document also did not exclude the possibility that the Pentagon will continue to postpone the test dates “with all the time and material consequences.”

Recall that in April, the first test of the prototype of the American hypersonic air-launched missile AGM-183A ARRW was unsuccessful – Washington was unable to launch the launch vehicle due to technical problems.

In June, Mike White said American hypersonic projects are fraught with technological and engineering challenges, including “materials and heat” issues that are “not easy.”

In July, the second test of an air-launched hypersonic missile (ARRW) failed – now its engine does not turn on.

“Increase your support”

As noted by military expert Ivan Konovalov, Biden’s thesis about the US Armed Forces as “the most powerful armed forces in history” does not correspond to reality, as evidenced, in particular, by Washington’s problems with hypersound.

“Biden expresses only his subjective opinion. However, in reality, the situation is completely different. In the field of hypersonic weapons, which in many ways determines the power of the army, the Americans are seriously behind. A very large gap has formed in comparison with what Russia and China have already achieved. Moscow already has hypersonic weapons in service, in addition, the Russian Federation has launched the Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine. China is also rapidly advancing in this area, “the analyst said in an interview with RT.

According to Konovalov, even if the United States can someday overcome this gap, the United States army will still not become stronger and more powerful, since by that time Moscow and Beijing will have gone far ahead.

“The design thought in the Russian military-industrial complex will go even further, like the Chinese one. And the United States will remain in the role of catch-up. At this stage, the Pentagon needs to solve a huge number of problems associated with the creation of hypersound in order to achieve the same indicators that the hypersonic weapons of Russia already have, ”the expert noted.

According to political scientist Alexander Asafov, despite the fact that the United States is investing enormous funds in its army, it cannot be called the most powerful and effective.

“Indeed, in a number of areas, the United States has long lost not only superiority, but also parity. We are talking about different types of weapons systems, including hypersonic ones, ”he said in a conversation with RT.

Analysts also agree that the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan demonstrated further evidence of the numerous shortcomings of the American army.

“It was a shameful flight from the Islamic republic and 20 years of senseless war, which the United States did not win and it is not clear why it was waging. How, under such circumstances, can you say that the American armed forces are the most powerful? Of course, this is not the case, ”Konovalov said.

In his opinion, Biden’s statement of the US Armed Forces as “the most powerful military forces in history” is aimed at the domestic American audience and at the United States military itself.

“Biden practically forgot about the army, did not pay enough attention to this topic. Now he wants to demonstrate that he remembers the American military. The head of the White House realizes that the colossal money that Washington spends on defense is not a guarantee of success and a strong, competitive army, but he prefers not to talk about it publicly, ”the analyst explained.

In turn, Alexander Asafov noted that instead of admitting the mistakes of the Biden administration and the US Armed Forces themselves, the head of the White House makes bravura statements about the power of the American armed forces, which have almost no connection with reality. “Thus, Biden wants, among other things, to raise his rating,” the expert said.

“He definitely has a plan to increase support among the population. Especially after such an unsuccessful withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. In addition, in this way the head of the White House wants to inflate an already gigantic military budget, not only talking about the most powerful army, but also referring to the Russian and Chinese threat, “the expert believes.

At the same time, according to Ivan Konovalov, it is incorrect to say unequivocally which army is the strongest in the world – the United States, Russia or China.

“Each of them can surpass the others in different ways. For example, the Chinese army is the most numerous, the US army is the richest, the Russian armed forces are the most trained, with the largest number of experienced officers and excellent weapons, including hypersound. And in addition to hypersonic weapons, in such areas as electronic warfare and missile defense, Russian samples are an order of magnitude superior to everything that the United States has, “the expert summed up.