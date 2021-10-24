why the Pentagon started talking about a “new chapter” in transatlantic relations – RT in Russian

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said NATO is opening a “new chapter” in transatlantic ties as members of the alliance, he said, face an increasingly complex security environment. As stated in the Pentagon, one of the priority areas of NATO’s work is to contain Russia, and China is also “a matter of concern”. At the same time, Austin said about the “unity” of NATO and “a sense of a common goal.” According to experts, such words of the American minister demonstrate hypocrisy, given the actions of the United States, which, without consulting with European allies, withdrew troops from Afghanistan and formed a new defense alliance AUKUS.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a press conference that NATO is opening a “new chapter in transatlantic relations” as members of the alliance, he said, face an increasingly complex security environment.

“For this we (NATO Defense Ministers. – RT) discussed a number of key issues, including the development and maintenance of reliable deterrence and defense capabilities, ”he said.

As the press service of the US military department explained, containment of Russia is one of the priority areas of NATO’s work. In this regard, the ministers of defense of the member states of the bloc “approved a number of initiatives to increase the readiness and availability of forces and means.” The ministry also noted that China “still causes concern among the alliance countries,” although it was not included in the number of the main issues in any part of the ministerial meeting of the bloc.

Also on the topic “Inflate the budget”: why Biden called the US Armed Forces “the most powerful in history”

United States President Joe Biden said that Russia, China and the rest of the world supposedly know that the United States is “the most powerful …

In addition, the head of the Pentagon said that NATO remains the most important platform for consultation, decision-making and agreement on measures “related to transatlantic security and defense issues.”

“The strength of NATO is not only in military power, it is in unity and a sense of a common goal,” said the head of the Pentagon.

At the same time, commenting on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Austin said that NATO members left the republic “as a single alliance.”

“As we move forward, we are determined to build on some of the lessons learned in the conduct of NATO’s current and future operations to ensure that our collective strengths are best realized,” he added.

At the same time, when asked by a journalist whether the Pentagon is ready to support the initiatives of European countries aimed at developing Europe’s autonomy in ensuring security issues, Austin replied that he would give the EU a chance “to prescribe or outline the range of opportunities in which it (the European Union – RT), in his opinion, needs. “

Flags of NATO

Reuters

© Pascal Rossignol

“We want to see initiatives that complement NATO’s work. Therefore, we hope that these two organizations (the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance. – RT) will cooperate to strengthen security in the region and maintain the strength of transatlantic ties, ”he stressed.

“Staged meetings”

As noted by the leading expert of the RISS Research Coordination Center Sergei Ermakov, Austin’s statements about NATO’s “unity” and “common goal”, as well as the “new chapter of transatlantic relations” are a demonstration of the highest degree of hypocrisy after the United States, without consulting allies, in including European, withdrew troops from Afghanistan.

“These words of the head of the Pentagon are rather ritualistic. Thus, Washington wants to demonstrate that NATO really is seen by it as a necessary instrument that it is advisable to keep, ”the expert noted.

“However, in reality, all these meetings at the alliance level are almost staged, since the decisions of the bloc are made only by the Pentagon. This is precisely what the story around the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan demonstrated, “Yermakov stated in an interview with RT.

Recall that relations between the EU and the United States have worsened after the White House began to withdraw its military from Afghan territory without any consultations with European countries.

As the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell wrote in his article published on September 1 in The New York Times, despite the military support from the EU and the implementation of the EU economic assistance program (which in total cost the EU $ 20.3 billion), “in the end, the time, date and nature of the withdrawal (troops. – RT) was determined in Washington. “

“We Europeans have found that we are dependent on US decisions not only on the evacuation of people from Kabul airport, but also on a wider range of issues,” Borrell wrote, stressing that this should serve as a wake-up call “to everyone who cares about the North Atlantic alliance”.

Also on the topic Negotiation tactics: how the US is trying to stop the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad at the talks in Doha will seek from the radical Taliban * …

According to Ermakov, after the EU expressed dissatisfaction with what is happening in Afghanistan, the US leadership only slightly changed the tone of its statements.



“If before that the United States simply presented the Europeans with the fact of the withdrawal of the American contingent, now the head of the Pentagon has been entrusted with an important mission – to pretend that Washington considers its partners in Europe,” the analyst said.

NATO was also not rallied by the history around the defense alliance AUKUS, when Washington did not consider it necessary to negotiate with Paris on the upcoming refusal of Australia from the multibillion-dollar contract with France for the construction of submarines, since Washington, Canberra and London are creating a new alliance and now the United States will supply Australia with technology for construction of submarines, said Ermakov.

Recall that on September 15, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the conclusion of the AUKUS defense partnership between them. As part of this cooperation, Washington pledged to transfer technology to Canberra to build its own nuclear submarines, as well as American cruise missiles. In this regard, the Australian side decided to terminate the contract for the supply of 12 French Attack class attack submarines. Paris regarded this step as a betrayal by the Anglo-Saxon partners, calling it a “stab in the back.”

Questions regarding the strength of the ties between Europe and North America were raised by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during an online event hosted by the Brookings Institution and Georgetown University in early October. In this context, he just recalled the AUKUS deal and the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan. According to the secretary general, the members of the alliance need to take such disagreements seriously.

According to Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, both of these situations – the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and the story of the new defense alliance – show that NATO’s “unity” and the alleged sense of a common goal, as stated by Austin, are empty words. …

“There is a rigid hierarchy in the block. And in it France, like other European countries that want to achieve some political subjectivity, is far from being in the first place. The dominant role is played by the United States with its own personal interests, as well as those of its allies to whom Washington has given appropriate instructions, “the analyst explained in a commentary on RT.

In addition, according to experts, Austin’s words about NATO’s “unity” probably seemed strange to those European officials and heads of EU countries who, after the events in Afghanistan and around AUKUS, began to even more actively advocate for the creation of Europe’s own defense system.

Also on the topic “Splitting the Collective West”: How AUKUS Defense Alliance May Affect EU-Anglo-Saxon Relations

France has opposed EU free trade talks with Australia over the AUKUS defense alliance scandal …

It is worth noting that such initiatives were supported, in particular, by MEPs, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

As Yermakov noted, against this background, the Pentagon, together with the NATO leadership, launched a widespread propaganda, seeking to “reason” its European allies.

“Of all the irons, they are told that without the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance, Europe will not be able to defend itself against the Russian and Chinese threats invented by Washington,” he explained.

In turn, Konstantin Blokhin believes that, speaking of the danger from Russia and China, Austin and the NATO leadership want to consolidate the North Atlantic Alliance.

“They cannot do without Russian and Chinese threats. Their alleged democracy cannot function without an adversary, because within the bloc itself there are a lot of problems and contradictions. And in order to turn the attention away from internal problems and disagreements, an image of an external enemy is created in the person of the Russian Federation and China, ”the expert concluded.