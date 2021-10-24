https://ria.ru/20211025/poteplenie-1756056457.html
Wilfand spoke about warming in Central Russia
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Warm winds from the Atlantic will lead to an increase in temperatures in the center of European Russia up to 12 degrees, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. This is three to four degrees higher than normal, he explained. “Air masses will come from the Atlantic. They are quite warm, so the temperature from Wednesday will be seven to eight degrees, in the future it will also warm by one degree a day. This situation will continue until Saturday … Starting from Thursday, there will be double-digit temperature values, up to 10-12 degrees, “said Wilfand . The interlocutor of the agency stressed that such a situation would be typical for the center of European Russia.
