https://ria.ru/20211025/poteplenie-1756056457.html

Wilfand spoke about warming in Central Russia

Vilfand spoke about warming in Central Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

Wilfand spoke about warming in Central Russia

Warm winds from the Atlantic will lead to an increase in temperatures in the center of European Russia up to 12 degrees, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center told RIA Novosti (includes RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

2021-10-25T00: 29

2021-10-25T00: 29

2021-10-25T00: 55

society

Moscow

Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet)

hydrometeorological center

roman wilfand

weather

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/14/1574581146_0:45:3118:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_5fbb78c8db580b9cbcbfa94b3a22b0a9.jpg

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Warm winds from the Atlantic will lead to an increase in temperatures in the center of European Russia up to 12 degrees, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (part of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti. This is three to four degrees higher than normal, he explained. “Air masses will come from the Atlantic. They are quite warm, so the temperature from Wednesday will be seven to eight degrees, in the future it will also warm by one degree a day. This situation will continue until Saturday … Starting from Thursday, there will be double-digit temperature values, up to 10-12 degrees, “said Wilfand . The interlocutor of the agency stressed that such a situation would be typical for the center of European Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211024/pogoda-1756013558.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/14/1574581146_223-0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed1dc523ccc54043654de73dd8def047.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, federal service for hydrometeorology and environmental monitoring (roshydromet), hydrometeorological center, roman vilfand, weather