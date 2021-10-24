Will Smith in Fortnite, soon everything will be in Fortnite

If something or someone exists, there is no reason why it cannot be in Fortnite. In terms of likelihood, I would rate Will Smith’s reappearance in Fortnite at the “likely” end of the scale, because it’s not as weird as, say, Martin Luther King Jr. Speech “I Have a Dream” in a bizarre promotional video game about killing other players. Pro: data collector dug out the skin last month.
Is not Indeed By the way, the Will Smith skin: this is the character skin of the Bad Boys actor Mike Lowry. It is available in the Fortnite item store and includes a detective detective baby outfit and a two-weapon pickaxe called Loose Cannon Cutters. I am sure there are rich historical reasons why it is called that.
Why would Will Smith (or Mike Lowry) suddenly find himself in Fortnite? Should there be a reason? As far as I can tell, it’s not there. Season 7 Chapter 2 is all about aliens, and as several other sites have pointed out, Mike Lowry does not fight aliens, never fought, although many of the other characters in Smith’s films do.
Either way, you can now be Will Smith in Fortnite, and that’s something. Recently, skins for Morty, Amazing woman and Ariana Grande were added to the game.