Will Smith Writes Autobiography | MovieReporter

The book with the laconic title “Will” will be released on November 9th.

“I wrote a book!” – Will Smith’s proud statement in his Instagram profile description is encouraging. The autobiography “Will”, on which the actor has been working for 2 years, is finally ready. It tells about his creative path as a musician and artist, and the chronicles of his professional journey are accompanied by a detailed excursion into Smith’s personal depths, acquaintance with his emotional experience, peculiarities of self-knowledge and spiritual evolution.

“It is worth reaching harmony with your own mind – and any experience, any emotion, any event, no matter whether positive or negative, will move you forward to further growth and development. This is the truth. Strive forward, no matter what. And choose a path that others would have done with you, and not left behind. “

After revealing the title and showing the book cover for the first time, Smith celebrated the event with a party in Miami. More than a hundred local students were able to get on it. At the same time, the actor created a youth book club Will, whose members will have the opportunity to participate in upcoming autobiography discussions and other events.

