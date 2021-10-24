WSJ learned the details of the antitrust lawsuit against Google

Because of Google’s strategy, the cost of advertising rises, and after that, buyers are forced to pay more for the product. In addition, the company stifles competition by limiting the capabilities of third-party digital ad platforms. The lawsuit cites Google docs, which say the company served 75% of all online ad impressions in the United States in the third quarter of 2018.

Read on RBC Pro

In internal discussions about the Google Display Network, as claimed in the lawsuit, company executives allegedly said its ad networks make “a lot of money” in commissions simply because the company can afford it.

The lawsuit, which has been joined by 16 states, is led by Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said internal Google reports show it cannot justify its ad fees. “Only a monopolist can charge rates that are double the rates of its competitors, and at the same time increase its market share,” he said.

Google and Yandex knocked out Gazprom from 1st place in the employer rating



The WSJ writes that with the emergence of competing online auctions in which advertisers and website publishers buy and sell ad space, Google began to fear that the company’s margins in this area would fall to “about 5%.” Then Google began to try to convince website publishers that using third-party ad exchanges would create an overload on their servers. Google also entered into agreements with Facebook, under which Facebook gained access to certain sectors of online advertising, while Google retained its leading position in the market. The companies have agreed to jointly manage online auctions where advertising orders are distributed.

The company also uses AMP technology, it allows sites to run faster, but, according to the complaint, was created to create an advantage for Google’s advertising services. The company itself stated that the claims against AMP in the lawsuit are false.

In December 2020, it became known that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, on behalf of ten American states, filed a class action lawsuit against Google, accusing it of violations of antitrust laws. In particular, the company was accused of anticompetitive agreements with Facebook, misleading users and obstructing fair competition. “Google is a trillion dollar monopoly that brazenly abuses its power. The company is persuading Facebook executives to agree to a contractual arrangement that undermines the very essence of the competitive process. Google is essentially trading inside information. This is not a free market. If this were a game of baseball, then Google would be the pitcher, batter, and judge. It is against state and federal law, ”Paxton said. Google spokeswoman Julie McAlister said Paxton’s claims were unfounded.