“You are so similar”: Reese Witherspoon wished her mom a happy birthday – magical photos – novosti-shou-biznesa

Famous American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has dedicated a new post on her Instagram page to her mom. The star congratulated her on her birthday.

Reese Witherspoon wished her mom a happy birthday

Reese Witherspoon’s post text

Today I am celebrating! Today is Betty’s birthday … my wonderful mom. I am so lucky to have her Joy, Happiness and Wisdom in my life. She always told me to dream BIG, laugh EVERY DAY, be creative whenever you can, enjoy every flower you see, and be helpful to OTHERS in this life. She wiped away my tears and rejoiced at every success. Even though I can never tell her how much I love her, I try my best every day. I love you, Mom!

The actress dedicated touching words to her mother. She admitted that her mother always consoled her in difficult times and was happy about her success.

On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Reese Witherspoon showed them cute photos together. The star struck by the resemblance to her own. Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon has the same incredible resemblance to her daughter.



Reese Witherspoon with her mother / Photo from the actress’s instagram



The celebrity also showed an archive photo of her mom in her youth.



Mom Reese Witherspoon Betty / Photo from instagram actress

Network reaction

Reese Witherspoon fans join in congratulating her mother. They also notice the amazing resemblance between mom and daughter.