Zakharova called the decisions of the State Department on visas for Russians sadism

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova commented on the decision of the US State Department to include Russians in the category of "homeless nationalities"

2021-10-24

2021-10-24T14: 22

2021-10-24T18: 19

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the decision of the US State Department to include Russians in the category of “homeless nationalities” – countries whose citizens cannot obtain an American visa at consulates on their territory. – mockery on the verge of sadism “, – wrote the diplomat in the Telegram channel. According to her, in the State Department” something important has broken down long ago, which cannot be repaired. ” “For many years, American diplomats have been destroying the system of rendering consular services in Russia that they did not create: they closed consulates, reduced the number of consular staff, experimented with how our symmetrical response differs from the mirror one. simultaneously destroy their own ideals of freedom? ” – Zakharova emphasized. According to her, this is not only about reducing tourism and cultural exchanges, it is a blow to families and relatives, to those ties that form “a living tissue of relations between countries and peoples inhabiting them.” In the category of Homeless Nationalities (” Homeless nationalities “) The State Department includes countries in which either there is no US consular mission, or the political situation is so unstable that it does not allow American diplomats to consider visa applications. In addition to Russia, the updated list includes Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Citizens of these countries must obtain an American visa in other states. The Russians, as indicated in the State Department document, can do this in the Polish capital Warsaw. In mid-April, Washington once again expanded anti-Russian sanctions and expelled ten diplomats. In response, Russia included the United States in the list of unfriendly countries, which, in particular, was banned from hiring Russians and citizens of third countries to work in the embassies. The American diplomatic mission said that it will have to significantly reduce its staff, so it will not be able to provide consular services in full. Since mid-May, nonimmigrant visas have stopped issuing to Russians. In June, after the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Moscow and Washington began contacts on the issue of normalizing the work of the embassies, but, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, this process “is marking time “because of the US attempts to put pressure on Russia.

