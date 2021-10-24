Zyuganov and Milonov stood up for Samoilov after his words about LGBT people

Vadim Samoilov performed at the Ural Music Night festival

Photo: Alexey Kolchin © URA.RU

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children Vitaly Milonov stood up for the founder of Agatha Christie Vadim Samoilov. During a concert at the Yeltsin Center at the Ural Music Night festival in Yekaterinburg, the artist spoke negatively about liberal views and LGBT people.

“The lead singer of the rock group“ Agatha Christie ”Vadim Samoilov on the stage of the“ gadyushnik ”called“ Yeltsin Center ”actually voiced the opinion of the majority of Russians. This institution is indeed engaged in anti-state activities. And although I do not support the obscene expressions of the soloist of the group, in fact it is said correctly, “wrote Gennady Zyuganov in his telegram channel.

Vitaly Milonov said that he subscribes to Samoilov’s point of view. “Recently, all sick degenerates have become too intrusive and obsessive to push their values ​​everywhere, especially in the field of art,” he told REN TV. Samoilov was previously supported by the musician Nike Borzov and the lead singer of the group “SerGa” Sergei Galanin. They stated that he has the right to dislike representatives of the LGBT community and this is his personal opinion.

The conflict between Samoilov and the “Yeltsin Center” in Yekaterinburg occurred after the performer sharply and obscenely spoke about the very center, the LGBT community and representatives of liberalism. The general director of the Ural Music Night festival, Evgeny Gorenburg, apologized for the incident. The Yeltsin Center accused Samoilov of homophobia and stopped cooperating with the organizers of the festival.