Rihanna wore baggy jeans long before it became a trend. Designers bid farewell to skinny for Spring / Summer 2021, with key industry players including Chanel and Balenciaga opting for straight-cut denim.

The fall-winter 2021/2022 collections and the recent spring-summer 2022 runway shows that have ended, have further fueled the audience’s interest in baggy jeans. Molly Goddard teamed up their signature tulle tops with acid jeans, Rejina Pyo showed off a bright blue baggy model rhymed with a trench coat, and Peter Do showed off a pair of light jeans at their debut runway.

Baggy jeans have long been a staple of the star’s wardrobe. After everyone’s obsession with miniskirts, loose pants are a must-have investment for bad girls. And no one wears them as well as Ree. In her recent release, Rihanna rhymes Gucci jeans with a cropped top, layered chains and a Celine oversized cardigan. A few days later, she wore the same jeans with a Dries Van Noten plaid bucket hat and Vans sneakers.

Among her best looks in 2021 is the outfit she wore to her August dinner. Rea wore quirky Balenciaga Hybrid jeans over plaid Raf Simons boxers, a printed shawl, a camouflage Dior bag and shiny gold Tom Ford sandals.

Vetements are another favorite of the star. She has worn the brand’s trendy black pair a number of times this year: in July, she looked sharp in jeans, a Khaite Lolla top and a fluffy R13 headdress. In August, Rihanna opted for a casual style with a pair of Vetements jeans, a graphic tee, Vans slip-on sneakers, sunglasses and a sunny yellow Pouch bag from Bottega Veneta.

Vogue.ua has collected 10 baggy jeans like Rihanna, which are definitely worth adding to your wardrobe this fall.

Text: Alice Cary

Based on materials from vogue.co.uk.