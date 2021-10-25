52-year-old Jennifer Aniston from “Friends” remembered her beauty in her youth and burst into tears

52-year-old American actress Jennifer Aniston does not often please fans with any photos or videos on her Instagram page, where more than 38.1 million people follow her life.

During her career, the woman managed to star in such films as “Bruce Almighty”, “American Divorce”, “Bounty Hunter”, “We are the Millers”, “Obnoxious Ladies” and the television series “Friends”, which were shown on screens in for ten whole years.

Jennifer Aniston, photo: Instagram

Now Jennifer has shared with fans archive photos from various shootings, and also offered to choose one of all. These images originally appeared on the page of her own brand LolaVie, which recently presented its first product – a hair spray to detangle, moisturize and add shine.

On the part of the frame, Aniston appeared very young. There are those that were taken from the filming of the TV series “Friends”, and there are those where the actress entered the character as much as possible and burst into tears.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston, photo from Facebook

“Rachel always and forever😂”, “Rachel, of course❤️”, “Not that sad!” . I love number 4 “, – users write in the comments.

