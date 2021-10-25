6 coffee habits that can help you lose weight

Daily cups of coffee can provide health benefits when consumed in moderation.

Eat This! Nor that! named certain coffee habits that help you lose weight. Medical advice experts Laura Burak and Lauren Manaker commented on good habits.

1. Give up sugar

Cutting out sugar in coffee is one of the easiest ways to help you reach your weight loss goals, Manaker said. Recommendations for how much sugar you should eat per day differ depending on the number of calories you eat, but the average recommended sugar intake is no more than 50 grams per day on a 2,000 calorie diet.

With this in mind, adding just one tablespoon of sugar to coffee will give you about 12.5 grams of sugar, which is a pretty large fraction of your daily recommended levels in just one cup of coffee.

Eating too much added sugar over time can not only lead to weight gain, but it can also increase your risk of diabetes and heart disease. So if you don’t want sugar but still want something sweet, “try exploring some options for non-nutritive sweeteners like allulose or monk fruit,” says Manaker.

2. Drink black coffee

Adding a ton of sugar to coffee can negatively impact your weight loss goals, but it can also add too much coffee creamer, which is why both experts recommend drinking black coffee.

“Adding too much cream and even whole milk can add significant amounts of calories and fat to coffee,” says Manaker.

Burak agrees, saying that “black coffee contains less than 5 calories per cup, but be careful with additives that can introduce significant amounts of unnecessary calories and saturated fat into your diet, especially after a few cups a day.”

3. Add a spoonful of collagen peptides.

One of the main factors in weight gain is overeating. The key to weight loss is to feel full by eating healthy foods and drinks with enough protein and nutrients to keep you happy and not tempted to overeat unhealthy foods.

“Adding collagen peptides is a great coffee habit for weight loss because it gives you a protein boost that can help keep you feeling full in the morning without affecting the taste of your coffee,” says Manaker.

Not only do studies support this, one of our experienced authors tried drinking collagen with their coffee for two weeks in a row and reported feeling full from breakfast to lunch every day.

4. Don’t use coffee instead of food

Coffee can be a natural appetite suppressant, but Burak warns that it should never be used as a meal replacement.

“Coffee itself is not a food or snack, but I often find clients who still use a 3pm cup of coffee to skip meals and save calories as it temporarily suppresses appetite,” says Burak.

Unfortunately, skipping meals like this is not only bad for your metabolism, but it can also lead to overeating throughout the day.

It’s a delicate balance because, according to Burak, drinking coffee with meals can help you feel full, which can also help prevent overeating.

“It’s also a liquid that, like water, helps keep your reservoir feeling full and therefore can help you eat more appropriate amounts of food if you want to lose weight,” says Burak, “but the bottom line is, don’t skip meals. food and eat when hungry! “

5. Choose decaffeinated coffee in the afternoon

It may be tempting to reach for a cup of coffee around 3 or 4 pm when you start to lose energy at work, but Manaker says this may not be the best for your health.

“Caffeine can interfere with a person’s sleep, and drinking it before bed can cause a person to miss important rest,” says Manaker. “Lack of restful sleep is associated with weight gain, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle by cutting off coffee in the afternoon or a decaf can help you achieve your weight loss goals.”

6. Get enough sleep

If you want coffee to help you achieve your weight loss goals, you can first make sure that you naturally get enough sleep.

According to Burak, the energy boost you get from coffee can hide the fact that you are not getting enough sleep. Without enough sleep, you may be more prone to overeating, which can lead to weight gain.

“The caffeine in coffee acts as a stimulant that can give you a temporary boost of energy and boost your metabolism throughout the day,” says Burak. “The key is to make sure you continue to focus on quality sleep and don’t use coffee all the time for artificial energy.”