A new mutation of the coronavirus has been identified in Moscow and the Moscow region :: City :: RBC

Strain AY.4.2 is a mutation of the known delta strain. British scientists previously warned that it could be 10-15% more infectious than the main variant

A new mutation of the coronavirus AY.4.2 has been discovered in Moscow and the Moscow region, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova in an interview on the Pozner program, Interfax reports.

“My colleagues just the other day said that we see another mutation [коронавируса АY.4.2], also another one announced by colleagues in the UK. <...> We saw her in Moscow and the Moscow region, three such cases, and we are very closely watching what is happening, “she said.

At the same time, according to her, mutations of COVID-19 at the moment do not cause serious concerns among the authorities. “So far, there is nothing super alarming about mutations, but it may very well be, because the slower we vaccinate, the faster the virus adapts,” she explained and added that if citizens are not actively vaccinated, the virus will have more opportunities for adaptation and mutations.

On October 19, scientists from the UK warned about the spread of the AY.4.2 strain, which is a variation of the delta strain. According to them, this mutation can be 10-15% more infectious than the Indian strain. They also suggested that the new variant accounts for nearly 10% of all infections in Britain and that it is actively spreading.