A court in St. Petersburg sentenced local resident Anton Golovyrtsev to 22 years in prison, finding him guilty of killing a cadet at a local university of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and preparing an explosion at a traffic police post.

According to the materials of the criminal case, Golovyrtsev committed the murder in February 2014 based on “radical views” and “hostility towards law enforcement officers.” According to the investigation, at that time he did not work anywhere and did not study, while he was fond of weapons and shooting.

In March 2015, Golovyrtsev set up an explosive device on the step of a traffic police post in the Petrogradskiy district of St. Petersburg, but they managed to detect and defuse the bomb. In October, his associate installed the same device at the traffic police post in the Vyborgsky district, and it worked. In the explosion, a woman nearby was seriously injured – in particular, her foot was torn off.

The media reported that between these events Golovyrtsev managed to take part in an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine on the side of the separatists of the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”.

It is noted that he admitted guilt in the incriminated crimes.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in the spring of 2014, shortly after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. According to international observers, more than thirteen thousand people were killed. Ukraine and Western countries accuse the Kremlin of both direct military participation in the conflict and financial support for the mercenaries and separatists of Donbass. The Russian authorities deny these charges.

